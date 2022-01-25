Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 1,599 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.31. The stock had a trading volume of 61,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

