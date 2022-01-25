Hoey Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,909,715. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $368.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

