Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,815 shares of company stock worth $144,109,695. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.45. 519,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,582,543. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.72. The stock has a market cap of $841.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group set a $440.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

