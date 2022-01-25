Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.59 on Tuesday, hitting $377.92. 45,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.26. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

