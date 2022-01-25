Hoey Investments Inc. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,018,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $179,062,000 after buying an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.83. 351,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,897,229. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $245.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day moving average of $167.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

