Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 76,744 shares.The stock last traded at $4.24 and had previously closed at $4.32.

Several research firms have commented on HMPT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

