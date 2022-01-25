HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Price Target Cut to GBX 810

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.80.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$11.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

