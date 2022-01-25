HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HMSVF stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. HomeServe has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.