HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

