Honest (HNST) One Day Volume Hits $560,564.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $560,564.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.16 or 0.06641472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,369.46 or 0.99518360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

