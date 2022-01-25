Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.37

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 12404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.