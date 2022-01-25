Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.37

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 12404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
