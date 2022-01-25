Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.650-$0.800 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.65-0.80 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.