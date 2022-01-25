Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.35. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 361,536 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $293.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

