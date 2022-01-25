Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

