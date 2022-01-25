Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,095 ($14.77) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.57) to GBX 940 ($12.68) in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 935.29 ($12.62).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN opened at GBX 787.80 ($10.63) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 886.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 906.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 651.99 ($8.80) and a one year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.