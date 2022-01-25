HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. HP accounts for 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.62% of HP worth $511,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

HP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 106,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

