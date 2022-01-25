HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 590

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.33.

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. 509,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

