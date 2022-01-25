HSBC Reiterates €10.20 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €10.20 ($11.59) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.94 ($7.89).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €7.12 ($8.09). The stock had a trading volume of 9,049,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of €7.97 ($9.06). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of -3.06.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.