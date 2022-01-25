H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $283.77

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.77 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 281.18 ($3.79). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 283.50 ($3.82), with a volume of 52,648 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a market cap of £113.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.77.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

