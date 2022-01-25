Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading Down 5.5%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

