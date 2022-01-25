Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

