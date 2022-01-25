Huobi BTC 1-Day Volume Tops $1.56 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $1.56 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $36,896.51 or 0.99753007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.34 or 0.06578754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.45 or 0.99825835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

