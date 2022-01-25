Hush (HUSH) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Hush has a market cap of $524,186.98 and $693.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00248666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00077579 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00094775 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001927 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.