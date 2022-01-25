HYCON Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $370,886.28 and approximately $21,635.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002210 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050732 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

