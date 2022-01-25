Hydra (HYDRA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $475,229.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Hydra has a market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $475,229.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydra has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $6.77 or 0.00018169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.22 or 0.06612098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.89 or 1.00012663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,314,744 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

