Hydro Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $2.97 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $241,656.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

