Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $400.80

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €400.80 ($455.45) and last traded at €414.40 ($470.91), with a volume of 12011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €405.00 ($460.23).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €493.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €522.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

