Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Down 5.4%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.90 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 104.10 ($1.40). 749,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 410,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.48).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HYVE. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 130 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.43).

The stock has a market cap of £303.60 million and a P/E ratio of -14.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

