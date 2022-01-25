Hyve (HYVE) One Day Volume Hits $89,973.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $89,973.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.10 or 0.06468732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.62 or 0.99860588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

