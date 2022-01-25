I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 29% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $936,648.78 and approximately $108.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00243631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006315 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,365,157 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

