i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
IIIV traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 241,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $681.18 million, a P/E ratio of -63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
