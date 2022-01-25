i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

IIIV traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 241,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $681.18 million, a P/E ratio of -63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

