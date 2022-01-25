Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €12.00 ($13.64) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.13 ($13.78).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

