IBI Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.05 million.

IBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.13.

IBG stock opened at C$12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. IBI Group has a one year low of C$8.83 and a one year high of C$14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.10 million and a PE ratio of 24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.00.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

