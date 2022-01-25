ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.40 and last traded at $95.00. Approximately 4,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 82,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.71.

ICFI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ICF International by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

