ICHI Price Reaches $14.34 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. ICHI has a market cap of $59.70 million and $259,219.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.34 or 0.00038834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.23 or 0.06645714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.11 or 0.99977160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,164,786 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

