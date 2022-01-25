Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $17.29

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $16.01. Icosavax shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $23,275,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

