Idena Price Tops $0.0809 on Top Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $189,758.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00165234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00183395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00031640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,836,320 coins and its circulating supply is 56,458,518 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.