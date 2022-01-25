IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 132.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $511.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $599.18 and a 200 day moving average of $638.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

