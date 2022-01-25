iExec RLC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.63 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $142.08 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00004811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006226 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

