IG Gold Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $17,728.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

