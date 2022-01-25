IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 6.1%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.67. 3,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGMS. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $591.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -1.39.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 768.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

