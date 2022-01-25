IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

IGM Financial stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

