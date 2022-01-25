Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Achieves $40,834.71

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $40,834.71 and approximately $68.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,232.13 or 0.99983425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00029360 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00432308 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,515,335 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,162 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

