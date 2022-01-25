Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) versus Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Head to Head Analysis

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Illumina and Codex DNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $3.24 billion 16.76 $656.00 million $6.09 57.04 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Illumina and Codex DNA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 1 7 4 0 2.25 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Illumina currently has a consensus target price of $441.17, indicating a potential upside of 26.62%. Codex DNA has a consensus target price of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 244.07%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Illumina.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 21.17% 15.03% 9.52% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Illumina beats Codex DNA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

