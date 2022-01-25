ImageCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,592.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $85,117.14 and $8,592.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,077,187 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

