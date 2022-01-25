IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells $30,975.20 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $30,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $11,393.95.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $12,942.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 900,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. IMARA Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.89.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 399,389 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at $3,383,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IMARA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

