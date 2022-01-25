Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 1,228 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Square were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Square by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Square by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Square by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Square by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average is $225.10.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

