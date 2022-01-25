Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 1,839 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $231,931,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $150,638,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $104,997,731,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.78. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

