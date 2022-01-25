Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 588,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $115,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,922 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $3,037,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

