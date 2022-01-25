Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Amundi acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,223,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC stock opened at $276.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

